XRP Reaches Market Cap of $124.68 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, XRP has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $124.68 billion and approximately $4.35 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00002312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,986,740,020 coins and its circulating supply is 57,410,227,039 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

