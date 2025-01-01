Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SAIC

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $111.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.97. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.