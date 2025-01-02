2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 3,016,984 shares changing hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
