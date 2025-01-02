2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.74. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 3,016,984 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

