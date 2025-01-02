3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,253.22 ($40.71) and traded as high as GBX 3,587 ($44.88). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,564 ($44.59), with a volume of 567,147 shares trading hands.

3i Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,503.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,257.47. The firm has a market cap of £34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 911.84, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,536.52%.

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.