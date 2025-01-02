Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $450.12 and last traded at $448.28. Approximately 718,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,292,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.21 and a 200 day moving average of $521.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.