AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.42. 139,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 63,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOLO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 394.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.