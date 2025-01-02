AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.34 and traded as high as C$10.76. AGF Management shares last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 25,293 shares traded.

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$336,540.00. Insiders have sold 135,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,896 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

