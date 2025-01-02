Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.53.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$22.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.80. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

