Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) CTO Yanda Ma Sells 60,000 Shares

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yanda Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airship AI alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $95,400.00.

Airship AI Price Performance

AISP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 3,512,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airship AI

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.