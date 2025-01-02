Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) CTO Yanda Ma Sells 60,000 Shares

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Yanda Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $95,400.00.
Airship AI Price Performance
AISP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 3,512,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Airship AI
About Airship AI
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.