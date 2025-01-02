Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 1,467,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,783,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
In related news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Airship AI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
