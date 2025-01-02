Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Financial Contrast

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Accolade -18.16% -18.43% -10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akso Health Group and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Accolade 0 3 11 0 2.79

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Accolade has a consensus price target of $8.96, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akso Health Group and Accolade”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $2.41 million 85.35 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Accolade $441.03 million 0.63 -$99.81 million ($1.03) -3.34

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Volatility & Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accolade beats Akso Health Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion services to commercial customers; and navigation, care, and advocacy solutions. In addition, the company offers medical consultations that connect patients to qualified condition-specific specialists for adult and pediatric care; and primary care and mental health support solutions. It serves employers who provide employees and their families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

