Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €280.52 ($289.20) and traded as high as €296.80 ($305.98). Allianz shares last traded at €295.90 ($305.05), with a volume of 369,274 shares.
Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €280.63.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
