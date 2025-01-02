American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $24.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.1 %

AAL stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.