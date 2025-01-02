Analysts Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target at $42.60

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $316,955.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,196.72. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 78.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

