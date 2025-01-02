Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $579.38

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $579.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $624.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $609.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.33. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $412.09 and a 1-year high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,632.82. The trade was a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total value of $360,789.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,734.64. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,065.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.