Analysts Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT at $12.43

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
