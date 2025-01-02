Analyzing First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Volatility & Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and Prime Meridian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $40.03 million 1.80 $8.48 million $1.40 8.99 Prime Meridian $41.82 million 2.41 $8.71 million $2.46 12.48

Prime Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.7% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First US Bancshares and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 14.25% 9.31% 0.81% Prime Meridian 16.83% 9.76% 0.92%

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First US Bancshares pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prime Meridian pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats First US Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans, including residential housing projects, commercial and industrial development, and for purchase and improvement of raw land for agricultural production; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by collateral in form of personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.