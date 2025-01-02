Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Approximately 343,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,855,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.71. The firm has a market cap of £29.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 3.39.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
See Also
