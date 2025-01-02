Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Approximately 343,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,855,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.71. The firm has a market cap of £29.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 3.39.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.