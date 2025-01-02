Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 126,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 111,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

