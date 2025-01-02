Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 197,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 111,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Avanti Helium

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.