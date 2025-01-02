Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,971,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $22,671,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 203,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 185,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

