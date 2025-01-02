BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Reduces Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 794,764 shares during the period. BancFirst makes up about 48.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $108,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,370,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 13.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,640,038. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $85,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,941,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,594,920. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,825 over the last ninety days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

