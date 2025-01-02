Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 572,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $43,236,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $12,326,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 21.9% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 611,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Stories

