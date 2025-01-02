BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) vs. George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Head-To-Head Review

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.06% 11.75% 3.14% BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for George Weston and BBB Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 0 0 1 4.00 BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BBB Foods has a consensus target price of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given BBB Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than George Weston.

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares George Weston and BBB Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $44.54 billion 0.46 $1.14 billion $3.29 48.05 BBB Foods $53.41 billion 0.06 -$17.30 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBB Foods.

Summary

George Weston beats BBB Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

