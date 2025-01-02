Benjamin Hohl Sells 900 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50.
- On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $24,420.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.
- On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Several analysts have commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
