Benjamin Hohl Sells 900 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $24,420.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.