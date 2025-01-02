Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.10. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 1,221 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

