BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigBear.ai traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 75632242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 643,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
