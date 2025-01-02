Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Bioqual Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Bioqual had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

