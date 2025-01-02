BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 260,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.59.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.