BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 260,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.59.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

