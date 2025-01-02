Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

BBD.B stock opened at C$97.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$44.29 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

