Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $109,468.62 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $109,468.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,903,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,500,189.80. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $194,187.84.

Shares of BOC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

