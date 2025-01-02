Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

