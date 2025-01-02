Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $56.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,003.45. This trade represents a 63.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,501.95. This represents a 47.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 over the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.