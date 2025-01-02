Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.27 and traded as high as C$10.18. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.11, with a volume of 68,401 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.73 million, a PE ratio of -99.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -340.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

