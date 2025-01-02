CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 67,024 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$76.42 per share, with a total value of C$5,121,826.63.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$73.62. The company had a trading volume of 155,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,133. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$55.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.13.

View Our Latest Report on CCL.B

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.