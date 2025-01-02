CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) Announces Completion of $5 Million OfferingOn December 31, 2024, CEL-SCI Corporation, a Colorado corporation, disclosed the successful closure of an offering valued at approximately $5,000,000. The offering involved the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CEL-SCI’s 8K filing here.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles