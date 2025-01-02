Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
CVE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.90.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
