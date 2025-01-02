Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $180,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,631.08. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $350,839.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,604.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,023 shares of company stock worth $6,335,574. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTA stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

