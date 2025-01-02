Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $554,739.71 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,841,000 after buying an additional 21,510,639 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 319,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 318,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

