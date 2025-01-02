Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) received a C$8.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Price Performance

Champion Iron Company Profile

Shares of TSE CIA traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.25. 91,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,196. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.