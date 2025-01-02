Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) received a C$8.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
