Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 8.46% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

