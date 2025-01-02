Comparing Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calidi Biotherapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 300.79 -$29.22 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $35.00 million 8.02 -$112.64 million ($3.15) -2.44

Calidi Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iTeos Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calidi Biotherapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -344.45% iTeos Therapeutics N/A -20.11% -17.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Calidi Biotherapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Calidi Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,349.28%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 189.71%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

