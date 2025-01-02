Comparing Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -66.37% -789.22% -79.64% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Rooshine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $29.74 million 0.24 -$20.63 million ($0.23) -0.26 Rooshine $150,000.00 N/A -$670,000.00 ($0.03) -15.90

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dalrada Financial. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dalrada Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Summary

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Rooshine beats Dalrada Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness and rejuvenation clinics throughout Southern California that offers regenerative therapies, IV and injection services, cosmetic enhancements, and other health centric services; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers energy service solutions and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing heat pump technology solution for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

