Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,945.96.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Booking stock traded up $19.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,988.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,006.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,307.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

