Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

CRBP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,077. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $638,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

