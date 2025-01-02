Critical Comparison: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) vs. Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetroQuest Energy and Vitesse Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vitesse Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Vitesse Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Vitesse Energy 18.05% 7.25% 4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Vitesse Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Vitesse Energy $255.38 million 2.89 -$19.74 million $1.46 17.12

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitesse Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

(Get Free Report)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.