CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,595,056 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $342.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.89. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 670.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

