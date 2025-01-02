Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 457,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DNMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $40.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.43. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
