Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 5.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
