Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 141,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 149,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

